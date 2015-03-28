Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the first Heinz-Kraft? Moshe Kasher.

MOSHE KASHER: Well, the company is now so German that the new Kraft single is an unmarried German man in fetish gear covered in cheese slices and slathered in tomato ketchup.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROBERTS: The Kraft 57 cookbook. Five dozen ways to prepare processed cheese product that that white people like.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: All right, they will finally take the step and remix mac & cheese and swap out the cheese with caramel so it will be macaroni and caramel in a box. And it is zombie apocalypse approved.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if Kraft-Heinz creates any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Moshe Kasher, Roxanne Roberts, Brian Babylon. Thanks to all of you wonderful people for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

