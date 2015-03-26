Noah Baumbach On Middle Age And 'While We're Young'

In writer-director Noah Baumbach‘s new film “While We’re Young,” Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts play a documentary filmmaker and his wife who live a reasonably content life in New York City. They befriend a younger couple whose free-spirited ways first energize them and then cause them to question themselves and their marriage.

As Baumbach told Jeremy Hobson, though he started writing “While We’re Young” years ago, the film really came together when he turned 40 and started thinking about the fact that he couldn’t be considered young anymore.

Noah Baumbach, writer and director of “While We’re Young.”

