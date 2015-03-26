Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Noah Baumbach On Middle Age And 'While We're Young'

Published March 26, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Naomi Watts and Ben Stiller star in "While We're Young."
Naomi Watts and Ben Stiller star in "While We're Young."

In writer-director Noah Baumbach‘s new film “While We’re Young,” Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts play a documentary filmmaker and his wife who live a reasonably content life in New York City. They befriend a younger couple whose free-spirited ways first energize them and then cause them to question themselves and their marriage.

As Baumbach told Jeremy Hobson, though he started writing “While We’re Young” years ago, the film really came together when he turned 40 and started thinking about the fact that he couldn’t be considered young anymore.

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Noah Baumbach, writer and director of “While We’re Young.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.