SXSW 2015 Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

After a week of 16-hour days and little-to-no sleep, the All Songs Considered gang is back from Austin with a slew of musical discoveries from the 2015 South by Southwest music festival. On this week's show, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson to share their favorite finds and memorable moments, from the brutal and strange rock of Dublin's Girl Band and the bizarre J-pop group Mahousyoujo-ni-naritai, to the quirky-comical pop group The Prettiots and the interstellar vibrations of Golden Dawn Arkestra.

More from SXSW 2015:

Watch Courtney Barnett perform her new album live.

Watch Torres perform a quietly intense, late night lullaby.

Watch Laura Marling give a rainy night performance in a churchyard.

Watch The Mynabirds sing a lover's hymn on the banks of Waller Creek.

Watch Luluc play a lullaby in the dark.

Watch Tom Brosseau's murder ballad from a church courtyard.

Watch Compton rapper Boogie in concert.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.