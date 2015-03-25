Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

SAT Prep Test Misquotes Taylor Swift

Published March 25, 2015 at 7:41 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. How hip is Princeton Review? Its SAT prep guide asked students to correct grammar in pop songs like Taylor Swift's song "Fifteen." The lyric - somebody tells you they love you, you've got to believe them. Sure, you've got to is wrong grammatically. But there's something else wrong here - the test, which misquoted Taylor. The actual lyric...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FIFTEEN")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) You're going to believe them.

GREENE: Taylor's response - you had one job, test people - one job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition