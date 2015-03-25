Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

From The Battle Field To The Farm Field

Published March 25, 2015 at 1:20 PM EDT
Air Force veteran Sara Creech moved from Florida to a 43-acre farm in North Salem, Ind., to build Blue Yonder Organic Farm. (John Wendle for Harvest Public Media)
Air Force veteran Sara Creech moved from Florida to a 43-acre farm in North Salem, Ind., to build Blue Yonder Organic Farm. (John Wendle for Harvest Public Media)

Many of the millions of veterans deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have returned home to resume civilian lives and civilian careers. But it can be a tough transition. Congress wants to help jumpstart the process. And for some, that means a second life on the farm. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Abby Wendle of Harvest Public Media has the story.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.