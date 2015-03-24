Proposed Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline In Kentucky Raises Concerns
A year after one company put plans to build a new natural gas liquids pipeline across Kentucky on hold, another energy infrastructure company is pursuing a project with an existing pipeline.
Kinder Morgan is exploring the possibility of converting part of a 14,000 mile natural gas pipeline to carry the volatile byproducts of gas drilling.
From the Here & Now Contributors Newtork, WFPL‘s Erica Peterson reports even in regions used to natural gas pipelines, the potential switch to natural gas liquids has some people worried.
- WFPL: Proposed Conversion of Gas Pipeline to Carry Natural Gas Liquids Through Kentucky Raises Questions, Concerns
Reporter
- Erica Peterson, WFPL’s environment reporter and managing editor. She tweets @ericampeterson.
