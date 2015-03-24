Proposed Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline In Kentucky Raises Concerns

A year after one company put plans to build a new natural gas liquids pipeline across Kentucky on hold, another energy infrastructure company is pursuing a project with an existing pipeline.

Kinder Morgan is exploring the possibility of converting part of a 14,000 mile natural gas pipeline to carry the volatile byproducts of gas drilling.

From the Here & Now Contributors Newtork, WFPL‘s Erica Peterson reports even in regions used to natural gas pipelines, the potential switch to natural gas liquids has some people worried.

Reporter

Erica Peterson, WFPL’s environment reporter and managing editor. She tweets @ericampeterson.

