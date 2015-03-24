Bringing The World Home To You

Proposed Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline In Kentucky Raises Concerns

Published March 24, 2015 at 12:20 PM EDT
A valve station for the pipeline near Lebanon. (Erica Peterson/WPFL)
A year after one company put plans to build a new natural gas liquids pipeline across Kentucky on hold, another energy infrastructure company is pursuing a project with an existing pipeline.

Kinder Morgan is exploring the possibility of converting part of a 14,000 mile natural gas pipeline to carry the volatile byproducts of gas drilling.

From the Here & Now Contributors Newtork, WFPL‘s Erica Peterson reports even in regions used to natural gas pipelines, the potential switch to natural gas liquids has some people worried.

Reporter

