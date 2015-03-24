Bringing The World Home To You

Here Comes 'The X-Files,' Back For More Mulder, More Scully, And More

By Linda Holmes
Published March 24, 2015 at 12:42 PM EDT
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny will reprise their roles as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder in <em>The X-Files</em> limited series.
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny will reprise their roles as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder in <em>The X-Files</em> limited series.

Everything old really isnew again. Even aliens.

Fox announced today that The X-Files, which ran on television from 1993 until 2002 and was accompanied by feature films in 1998 and 2008, will be back as a six-episode "event series," with production beginning this summer. Creator and Executive Producer Chris Carter will be in charge once again, and yes, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) will be, too.

In the statement Fox sent out today, Carter refers to the show's absence as "a 13-year commercial break" during which "the world has only gotten that much stranger."

This is really, truly just about all we know at this point. When it will air, when it will be set, what will have changed, who else will or won't be in it ... all of this is not clear. The Fox statement does say it will be "thrilling." Also "mind-bending." (Spoiler alert?)

Cue the spoooooooky music.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
