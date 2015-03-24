Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Authorities Find Businessman Accused Of Faking His Own Death

Published March 24, 2015 at 6:57 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. Jose Salvador Lantigua of Jacksonville, Fla., died of an illness in Venezuela. Or that's what he wanted you to believe. He is accused of faking his own death and then filing more than $9 million in life insurance claims. Authorities say he was living large in a luxury mountain home in North Carolina. He was caught when he applied for a passport using a false identity. When he signed a form waiving his Miranda rights, he said, it's been a long time since I signed my own name. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition