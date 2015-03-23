Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Skaters Aim For Gold At Worlds

Published March 23, 2015 at 1:50 PM EDT
Ashley Wagner of USA performs her routine in the exhibition during ISU World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena on March 30, 2014 in Saitama, Japan. She finished 7th. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Ashley Wagner of USA performs her routine in the exhibition during ISU World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena on March 30, 2014 in Saitama, Japan. She finished 7th. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

The World Figure Skating Championships begin this week in Shanghai, China.

American skaters like Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold, Polina Edmunds, Jason Brown and Josh Farris may stand a chance at getting on the podium, but they are not favored to win gold.

It’s been eight seasons since an American woman won a singles medal at the world or Olympic level, and four for the men.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Sam Auxier, president of the U.S. Figure Skating Association, about the  upcoming competition and his hopes for the current crop of top U.S. skaters.

Guest

  • Sam Auxier, president of the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

