Phoenix Zoo Misidentifies Gender Of Andean Bear

Published March 23, 2015 at 7:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Luka the Andean bear was living a lie. For the first two years of her life, the Phoenix Zoo told visitors she was male. But a move to a new zoo revealed the truth; Luka is a lady. The zoo explained that it is difficult to identify the sex of juvenile Andean bears, and they quote, "the scientific and zoological community still has a lot to learn about Andean bears." No kidding. But in its announcement, the zoo did nail the headline. It said, well, this is em-bear-assing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition