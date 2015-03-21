Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next problem solved by a corporation? Gabe Liedman.

GABE LIEDMAN: Speedo for global warming. In this new world, you've just got to cover up your stuff that will ruin the couch.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Kraft is taking on our obesity epidemic one shard of recalled mac & cheese at a time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Taco Bell will get opponents on immigration policy to talk it out over a heaping plate of chalupas. It's their race together to the bathroom campaign.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Faith Salie and welcome to Gabe Liedman. Thank you all for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.