DJ Sessions: Sam Cooke Fans - Listen Up
Aaron Byrd of KCRW in Santa Monica has a lot of new music to share with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, including an artist that Sam Cooke fans will want to hear — he’s talking about Leon Bridges.
Byrd also shares music from the Los Angeles artist Kelela and disco-funk group Tuxedo — which has a less explicit take on a Snoop Dogg classic.
Music From The Segment
- Kelela, “A Message”
- Leon Bridges, “Lisa Sawyer”
- Tuxedo, “Number One”
- Melanie De Biasio, “No Deal (Seven Davis Jr Remix)”
- Andy Shauf, “You’re Out Wasting”
Guest
- Aaron Byrd, KCRW DJ. He tweets @itsAByrd.
