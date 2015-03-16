Leading The Charge At South By Southwest

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a battery charge. The South by Southwest festival began Friday in Austin. Companies promoted themselves by offering ways for the crowds to charge their phones. Yahoo! hid charges in planters. Sierra Club chargers resembled gas pumps. Mophie sent around a St. Bernard rescue dog with a charger; that way everyone who was at this legendary festival has battery power to ignore it and pay attention instead to messages from somewhere else. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.