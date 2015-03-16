Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Leading The Charge At South By Southwest

Published March 16, 2015 at 5:36 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a battery charge. The South by Southwest festival began Friday in Austin. Companies promoted themselves by offering ways for the crowds to charge their phones. Yahoo! hid charges in planters. Sierra Club chargers resembled gas pumps. Mophie sent around a St. Bernard rescue dog with a charger; that way everyone who was at this legendary festival has battery power to ignore it and pay attention instead to messages from somewhere else. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition