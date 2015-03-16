Combating Bait And Switch In The Seafood Industry
Fish is a slippery business. Managing and policing the seafood industry has proved challenging through the years with reports of over-fishing, controversies about fish farming, and issues of oceanic pollution. Now, we can add seafood fraud to that list.
On Sunday, a task force convened by the Obama administration released an action plan to stop seafood fraud.
The plan was unveiled at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston. It includes a system to detect black market fishing and seafood fraud, and a system to track seafood from its harvest, all the way to U.S. port for market.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Beth Lowell, the senior campaign director of Oceana, on the administration’s plan and the issues of seafood fraud in the United States.
- NOAA: Presidential Task Force on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fish and Seafood Fraud
- Oceana’s campaign against seafood fraud
Guest
- Beth Lowell, senior campaign director at Oceana. She tweets @BethLowell.
