Rowdy Soccer Fans Get An Offer To Be Civilized

Published March 13, 2015 at 7:16 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When rowdy soccer fans clashed with riot police in Rome a few weeks, ago they damaged a 17th century fountain and left an historic plaza littered with beer bottles. Rome's mayor was furious and came up with a plan to stop would-be hooligans - a night at the museum - or a day. For two Europa League matches in Rome and Florence, a game ticket includes free entry to museums to come to see and get civilized. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition