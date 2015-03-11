Bringing The World Home To You

Why A Strong Dollar Sent Markets Plummeting

Published March 11, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
(401(K) 2012/Flickr)

U.S. stock indexes opened a little higher Wednesday, after taking a tumble the day before. The Dow and S & P 500 both fell by close to 2 percent. The moves come as the U.S. dollar continues to make gains against the euro and other currencies. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at what’s happening with Maggie Lake of CNN.

