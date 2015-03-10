Belgian Tourists' Trip To French Alps Delayed; Bus GPS To Blame

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Talk about a wrong turn at Albuquerque, Belgian tourists packed for a skiing vacation at La Plagne, a resort in the French Alps, but their bus driver picked the wrong La Plagne on his GPS and wound up in southern France. No snow and no Alps might have been a clue that they were hundreds of miles off course. It took the skiers another day to find the mountains. The driver's defense - his GPS had three towns with the same name. It's MORNING EDITION.