Collared At The Airport: A 4-Legged Stowaway

Published March 9, 2015 at 6:40 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a public service announcement. If you have a tiny dog, make sure you know where your tiny dog is before you close your suitcase. TSA officials at LaGuardia Airport noticed something unusual when they were screening luggage last week. They investigated and discovered it was a Chihuahua. The little snake had stowed away in a hard-sided suitcase. The dog's owners had no idea. The furry trespasser was collared before takeoff. A family member came to retrieve the pup at the airport. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition