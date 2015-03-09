Bringing The World Home To You

2 Americans Find Trouble In Rome

Published March 9, 2015 at 6:46 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When in Rome, go ahead, throw three coins in the Trevi Fountain, but resist the urge to carve your initials into the Colosseum. Two 20-somethings from California did just that and captured the moment with a selfie, and now the women face criminal charges. Last fall, a man carved his initials and got slapped with a $21,000 fine. Rome does take its monuments seriously. After all, it was not built in a day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition