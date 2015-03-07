Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will John Boehner invite to Congress next? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: After Bibi Netanyahu, it's B.B. Neuwirth, whose rendition of "All That Jazz" also brings Nancy Pelosi to tears.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor.

O'CONNOR: After Bibi Netanyahu, Phoebe Cates, D.B. Sweeney, E.B. White, G.B. Shaw and a PB&J.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: I don't know who it is, Peter, but it will be simulcast on the BBC.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Oh, if the speaker invites any of them, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Kyrie O'Connor, Faith Salie, Mr. Charlie Pierce. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week from New Orleans.

(APPLAUSE)

