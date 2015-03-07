Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Prediction

Published March 7, 2015 at 9:44 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will John Boehner invite to Congress next? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: After Bibi Netanyahu, it's B.B. Neuwirth, whose rendition of "All That Jazz" also brings Nancy Pelosi to tears.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor.

O'CONNOR: After Bibi Netanyahu, Phoebe Cates, D.B. Sweeney, E.B. White, G.B. Shaw and a PB&J.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: I don't know who it is, Peter, but it will be simulcast on the BBC.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Oh, if the speaker invites any of them, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Kyrie O'Connor, Faith Salie, Mr. Charlie Pierce. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week from New Orleans.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me