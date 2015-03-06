Rare Doubloon Wows Collectors At National Money Show

Rare coin enthusiasts are gathered in Portland, Oregon for the National Money Show, a celebration of rare coins and bills.

Over $100 million worth of coins are expected to be displayed by dealers and collectors alike, but attendees expect the focus of the event to be the fabled Brasher Doubloon.

Struck in 1787, the Brasher Doubloons were the first gold coins ever struck for the United States and the first coins ever valued at $10 million.

The doubloon will take center stage in a convention full of historical curiosities and wild manufacturing errors.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the Walt Ostromecki, president of the American Numismatic Association. Numismatics is the study and collection of coins.

[Youtube]

Guest

Walt Ostromecki, president of the American Numismatic Association.

/ / The tails side of a 1792 Half Disme. Disme is the antiquated manner of 'dime.' (Courtesy of American Numismatic Association)

/ / The head side of a 1792 Half Disme. Disme is the antiquated manner of 'dime.' (Courtesy of American Numismatic Association)