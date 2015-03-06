Bringing The World Home To You

Are The Spurs Leading The Way On Sports Analytics?

Published March 6, 2015 at 1:45 PM EST
Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks past Matt Barnes #22 of the Los Angeles Clippers during a 119115 Clipper win at Staples Center on February 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks past Matt Barnes #22 of the Los Angeles Clippers during a 119115 Clipper win at Staples Center on February 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Denver Nuggets tonight in the Alamo City, Texas. The Spurs have won five NBA Championships in the past 16 years.

But it’s another award the team just picked up that we want to focus on. The M.I.T. Sloan Sports Analytics Conference named the Spurs the “Best Analytics Organization” and gave team manager R.C. Buford a lifetime achievement award.

So when we’re talking about analytics, what do we mean? And are the Spurs really leading the way? From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Laura Rice of KUT’s “The Texas Standard” has more.

