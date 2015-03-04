Bringing The World Home To You

Researchers Explain Why Indian Cuisine Is Exquisite

Published March 4, 2015 at 7:37 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. From masala to tandoori, Indian cuisine is exquisite. And now an epic study of recipes by the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur explains why, which is Indian dishes contain a little bit of everything and especially unlike flavors. Researchers found less flavor overlap in Indian recipes than other cuisines. So bring on the cayenne, coconut and onion and get ready for a really delicious experience. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

