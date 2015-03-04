Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

2 Stories Of Law And Order

Published March 4, 2015 at 7:42 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with two stories of law and order. Farmington, N.H., cops are cruising the streets looking for good behavior, like people actually using crosswalks and turn signals. When they bust a perp, he gets a coupon for a local restaurant. But no free pizza for a Finnish man who caught a 54,000-euro fine for speeding. Fines are income-based in Finland. And Reima Kuisla is a multimillionaire. Tough break, buddy, but at least you can afford your own pizza. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition