Hail Transforms Southern California Beach Into Winter Wonderland

Published March 3, 2015 at 6:47 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The reaction here in Southern California to beaches transformed into winter wonderlands - pretty much, what the hail? A rare cluster of storms yesterday dropped so much hail on Huntington Beach, it appeared blanketed in snow. Kids had snowball fights, and photos circulated on social media of an icy snowman on the sand. KTLA TV reported surfers riding down normally grassy slopes to the icy, white beach on skim boards. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

