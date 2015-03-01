Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Standout Student, A Star At Goldman Sachs — And Undocumented

By NPR Staff
Published March 1, 2015 at 5:19 PM EST
<a href="http://www.julissaarce.com">Julissa Arce</a>'s tourist visa expired when she was 14. She excelled in high school, college and at Goldman Sachs for years before she finally became a U.S. citizen.
<a href="http://www.julissaarce.com">Julissa Arce</a>'s tourist visa expired when she was 14. She excelled in high school, college and at Goldman Sachs for years before she finally became a U.S. citizen.

Julissa Arce was born in Mexico, and came to the United States on a tourist visa when she was 11. It expired a few years later — but Arce didn't leave. Instead, she excelled in high school and college, then secured a job at Goldman Sachs. Her ascent was dramatic: she rose quickly from analyst to associate to vice president.

But Arce was scared to go to work every day, worried that her undocumented status would be uncovered and she'd be escorted out.

Her story was detailed in Bloomberg this week. Last August, Arce became a citizen of the United States, and she now works with Jose Antonio Vargas at the immigration non-profit Define American. She joined NPR's Arun Rath to tell her story to All Things Considered. Click the audio link above to listen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsAll Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff