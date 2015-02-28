Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what is next for rats now that their name has been cleared when it comes to plague? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: They're going to band together and form a class-action lawsuit against all the unions for defamation for making them come off as scabs.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, yeah, big inflatable rats. I think you're right. Ophira Eisenberg.

OPHIRA EISENBERG, BYLINE: With Sea World losing popularity, how about Rat World? They can do tricks. They're used to loud conditions, and their star attraction would be Ratmu, which is actually a giant Asian gerbil.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: They're going to be suing Charlie Brown for hate speech.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: If any of those things happen, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Ophira Eisenberg and Mr. Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening. We do love you. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

