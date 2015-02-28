Fresh Air Weekend: Larry Wilmore, The Smart Home And Bill Gifford

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Host Larry Wilmore, A Year Of 'Extraordinary' Highs And 'Humbling' Lows:Wilmore is still fine-tuning The Nightly Show, which fills the late-night spot on Comedy Central vacated by Stephen Colbert. The show launched just as Wilmore's 20-year marriage was coming to an end.

The World Loves The Smartphone. So How About A Smart Home?:The ultimate smart-home vision is a home that basically runs itself, from coffee makers to washing machines. But we're not there yet: The real world is a hard place for little computers to operate in.

From Naked Mole Rats To Dog Testicles: A Writer Explores The Longevity Quest:"Nature knows how to let animals live a very long time," says Bill Gifford, whose latest book is Spring Chicken, a look at the history of anti-aging schemes and current ways people try to live longer.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

