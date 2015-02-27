'Star Trek' Star Leonard Nimoy Dies At 83

Leonard Nimoy, known around the world as Spock on “Star Trek,” died this morning at age 83. Nimoy, of course, was more than just Spock. He was a poet, a photographer and a musician. But he touched a chord as the brainy, unflappably logical, half-human half-Vulcan Spock.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Smithsonian Observatory at Harvard University, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss what Nimoy and his character Spock meant to scientists of his generation.

“I loved him like a brother. We will all miss his humor, his talent, and his capacity to love.” -William Shatner http://t.co/U8ZN98tVYp

— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 27, 2015

Guest

Jonathan McDowell, astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He tweets @planet4589.

