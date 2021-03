LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. Yesterday, we brought you news of sheep living in a cafe - today, llamas on the run. Two critters escaped near Phoenix. TV choppers went live on the getaway as they dodged cars and captors. And when the two llamas were safely lassoed, Arizona Senator John McCain tweeted, glad that #LlamaDrama2015 has been peacefully resolved. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.