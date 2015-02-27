Bringing The World Home To You

How Did 3 London Schoolgirls Make It To Syria?

Published February 27, 2015 at 12:33 PM EST
Renu Begum, eldest sister of Shamima Begum, 15, holds her sister's photo as she is interviewed by the media at New Scotland Yard, as the relatives of three missing schoolgirls believed to have fled to Syria to join Islamic State have pleaded for them to return home, on February 22, 2015 in London, England. (Laura Lean/WPA via Getty Images)
Renu Begum, eldest sister of Shamima Begum, 15, holds her sister's photo as she is interviewed by the media at New Scotland Yard, as the relatives of three missing schoolgirls believed to have fled to Syria to join Islamic State have pleaded for them to return home, on February 22, 2015 in London, England. (Laura Lean/WPA via Getty Images)

The three British schoolgirls who traveled from London to Turkey last week, likely for the purpose of joining the group that calls itself the Islamic State, have successfully crossed the border into Syria, authorities say. But how did they do it? The BBC’s Selin Girit reports from Gaziantep on the Turkish-Syria border.


Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

