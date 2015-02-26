Bringing The World Home To You

South Korea Cafe Lets Patrons Hang Out With Sheep

Published February 26, 2015 at 6:32 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. You may have heard of cat cafes, a spot where you can have a coffee and play with resident cats. They're popping up in dense, urban areas where apartment dwellers cannot have pets. Now for country folk living in the city, Seoul, South Korea, has a Sheep Cafe. Thanks Nature Cafe lets patrons pet and feed its two wooly residents. You'll hear no ba bas (ph) from me. I think it sounds cozy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition