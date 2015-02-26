Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police In Sweden Get A Call About ISIS Party

Published February 26, 2015 at 6:48 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news from the department of you can't be too careful. Police in the town of Karlskrona, Sweden, got a worried call about the possible presence of followers of the Islamic State, or IS. Through a window, police spotted balloons marked IS. Turned out the balloons inside the house, in reverse, read 21 to celebrate the 21st birthday of Sarah Ericsson. Though the balloons came down, Sarah says it's a birthday she'll never forget. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition