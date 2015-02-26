Bringing The World Home To You

ISIS's 'Jihadi John' Revealed As Londoner Born In Kuwait

Published February 26, 2015 at 4:58 PM EST

NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Washington Post contributor Souad Mekhennet. The Post broke the news about the identity of "Jihadi John," the masked man with a British accent who has beheaded several hostages held by the Islamic State and who speaks directly to the camera in ISIS videos. The identity was revealed as Mohammed Emwazi, a Briton from a well-to-do family who grew up in West London and graduated college with a degree in computer programming.

