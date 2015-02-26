Girls Basketball Teams Suspended For Trying To Lose

Two Tennessee high school girls basketball teams made news this week after playing so badly as to tip off the referee and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association that they were playing to lose. Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca joins host Meghna Chakrabarti with details.

Smyrna trying to hand Riverdale the ball back. Then intentionally getting called for a backcourt violation. @tssaa pic.twitter.com/hkBPJIpEY7

— Trevor Goodson™ (@CousinTrevvv) February 21, 2015

Guest

Mike Pesca, Here & Now sports analyst and host of Slate’s daily podcast The Gist. He tweets @pescami.

