Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Girls Basketball Teams Suspended For Trying To Lose

Published February 26, 2015 at 12:33 PM EST
The Riverdale High School and Smyrna High School girls basketball teams were suspended for both trying to lose the game on Feb. 21. (Screenshot from a video tweeted by Trevor Goodson @CousinTrevvv)
The Riverdale High School and Smyrna High School girls basketball teams were suspended for both trying to lose the game on Feb. 21. (Screenshot from a video tweeted by Trevor Goodson @CousinTrevvv)

Two Tennessee high school girls basketball teams made news this week after playing so badly as to tip off the referee and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association that they were playing to lose. Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca joins host Meghna Chakrabarti with details.

Smyrna trying to hand Riverdale the ball back. Then intentionally getting called for a backcourt violation. @tssaa pic.twitter.com/hkBPJIpEY7

— Trevor Goodson™ (@CousinTrevvv) February 21, 2015

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.