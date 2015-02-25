Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Want Some Record-Breaking Snow From Massachusetts? It'll Cost You

Published February 25, 2015 at 7:33 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life hands you snow, sell it. That's what Massachusetts man Kyle Waring decided to do. For $89, you can get an insulated box of 6 pounds of snow. Waring says it's good for about 10 to 15 snowballs. Too expensive? There's a bottle of snow that retails for about 20 bucks, but it arrives, what you might call, melted. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition