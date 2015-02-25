Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Siberian Prison Inmates Craft Fatherland Day Ice Sculptures

Published February 25, 2015 at 7:26 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Inmates in one Siberian prison keep themselves busy building holiday ice sculptures, like Santa on his sleigh. This week, something a bit more belligerent - for Russia's Fatherland Day, inmates crafted amazingly realistic tanks and other weaponry. An intercontinental ballistic missile launcher sporting camouflage took first place. Added bonus, the prison psychologist says the competition encourages law-abiding behavior. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition