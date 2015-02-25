Bringing The World Home To You

Refinery Strike Continues Into Fourth Week

Published February 25, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Members of the United Steelworkers Union and other supporting unions picket outside the BP refinery on February 10, 2015 in Whiting, Indiana. Workers at the BP refinery walked off the job Sunday morning after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract. They join workers at other oil refineries and plants in the first nationwide refinery strike since 1980. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A nationwide oil refinery strike continued this week and expanded to 15 plants. The United Steelworkers union organized the walkout, after the union’s contract with oil companies expired.

One of the latest refineries to be impacted is the Motiva Enterprises refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, the largest of its kind in the country. CNN’s Maggie Lake joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

