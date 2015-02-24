Bringing The World Home To You

19 Manatees Rescued From Storm Drain In Florida

Published February 24, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST

Early this morning, 19 manatees were rescued from a drain pipe in Satellite Beach, Florida, south of Cape Canaveral. Florida has been experiencing colder than average temperatures, and the endangered animals were probably seeking warmer waters in the drainpipe.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Ann Spellman, marine biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, about the rescue.

