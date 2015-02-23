Fake IDs Backfire On Pa. College Students

Bringing The World Home To You

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with condolences to a college student named Dean. Pennsylvania police say the student and some friends ordered fake IDs from China. One of the students was named Dean, and that caused a problem when the package was mistakenly delivered to a college dean with the same last name. Police are not saying the name of the college, but The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the dean figured out which Dean really ordered the cards and contacted the student's parents. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

