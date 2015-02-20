Greece And Eurozone Creditors Reach Deal, Official Says

Greece and its European creditors have reached a deal over the country’s request to extend its bailout.

An official close to discussions, who spoke only on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to comment publicly, says a deal was reached between the two sides at Friday’s meeting of finance ministers in Brussels.

The official said that, as part of the agreement, Greece could “present a first list of reform measures by Monday” for the country’s debt inspectors to assess.

If the officials from the European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and European Commission, say the list is acceptable, then another eurozone finance meeting could take place via conference call Tuesday.

Mike Regan of Bloomberg news joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

