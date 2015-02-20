Bringing The World Home To You

Bad Weather Kept North Carolina Senators At Home — Except 1

Published February 20, 2015 at 6:44 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Snow in the East shut down the federal government earlier this week. But down in North Carolina, inclement weather did not stop State Senator Jeff Jackson from showing up. The Charlotte Democrat had the chamber to himself, so he joked on Facebook about all the liberal laws he passed, plus how he ended a filibuster on child care subsidies because he needed a drink of water. And using the hashtag #justonelegislator, he tweeted, all votes were unanimous. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition