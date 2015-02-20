A Mother's Battle Against Medical Errors
Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. die from medical errors every year. It is the third leading cause of death in the United States.
Carole Hemmelgarn is on a mission to help medical professionals avoid errors. She says the healthcare system failed her family and her daughter.
“I had a 9-year-old daughter, named Alyssa, and she was diagnosed with leukemia on a Monday and she died 10 days later,” said Hemmelgarn.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, John Daley of Colorado Public Radio has her story.
Reporter
- John Daley, health reporter at Colorado Public Radio. He tweets @CODaleyNews.
