Steve Inskeep's Reporter’s Notebook: The Opening Up Of Iran

Published February 19, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
On the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution, young women pass by a banner proclaiming, “America Owes Humanity.” (Steve Inskeep and Molly Messick via NPR's On The Road Tumblr)
On the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution, young women pass by a banner proclaiming, “America Owes Humanity.” (Steve Inskeep and Molly Messick via NPR's On The Road Tumblr)

NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep is recently back from Iran, where he visited three different cities and interviewed dozens of people in a matter of days.

He arrived amid celebrations marking the anniversary of the Iranian revolution, marked with clear anti-American sentiment. But as Iran, the U.S. and other countries continue to negotiate a possible nuclear deal, Inskeep met many people there who are open to changing the strained relationship with the United States.

Inskeep speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how open people were with him about their widely varying opinions of a very closed society and where it might be headed.

