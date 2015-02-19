Steve Inskeep's Reporter’s Notebook: The Opening Up Of Iran

NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep is recently back from Iran, where he visited three different cities and interviewed dozens of people in a matter of days.

He arrived amid celebrations marking the anniversary of the Iranian revolution, marked with clear anti-American sentiment. But as Iran, the U.S. and other countries continue to negotiate a possible nuclear deal, Inskeep met many people there who are open to changing the strained relationship with the United States.

Inskeep speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how open people were with him about their widely varying opinions of a very closed society and where it might be headed.

Guest

Steve Inskeep, host of NPR’s Morning Edition. He tweets @NPRinskeep.

