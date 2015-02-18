What Are You Giving Up For Lent?

Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day in the Christian season of Lent – the 40 days before Easter. Lent is about a lot of things, but the one everyone talks about is sacrifice: giving up something you really like.

The Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor-at-large of America magazine, discusses Lent, why it’s important and what he’s giving up this year, with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

