Discovery Could Lead To New HIV, AIDS Therapy

Published February 18, 2015 at 1:12 PM EST
Scanning electron micrograph of HIV particles infecting a human T cell. (NIH)
Scanning electron micrograph of HIV particles infecting a human T cell. (NIH)

Scientists have engineered a new molecule they say can block infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Researchers from the Scripps Research Institute say they’ve found a new way to prevent HIV from infecting cells, even if it’s present in the body.

The study was published online today in the journal Nature. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with lead author Michael Farzan.

Guest

  • Michael Farzan, professor of infectious disease at the Scripps Research Institute in Jupiter, Florida.

