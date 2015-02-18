Discovery Could Lead To New HIV, AIDS Therapy

Scientists have engineered a new molecule they say can block infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Researchers from the Scripps Research Institute say they’ve found a new way to prevent HIV from infecting cells, even if it’s present in the body.

The study was published online today in the journal Nature. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with lead author Michael Farzan.

Guest

Michael Farzan, professor of infectious disease at the Scripps Research Institute in Jupiter, Florida.

