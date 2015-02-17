Will Apple Make A Car? Maybe.

Correction Note: In this interview, we misstated the date that ABC is airing an episode of “Modern Family” shot entirely with Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPad Air. It is airing on Feb. 25, not Feb. 18.

While Tesla Motors struggles to get going in the China market and Google continues to tinker with its self-driving car, Apple fans erupted on the Internet this weekend when rumors broke that the smartphone giant may be thinking about its own vehicle.

Apple is already working on Car Play, which connects one’s iPhone to a third-party car, but The Wall Street Journal reported that a project, code-named “Titan,” is believed to be a minivan-like electric car.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson asked Dawn Chmielewski of the tech news site Re/code about the rumors and the potential challenges that Apple could face.

Guest

Dawn Chmielewski, senior editor of mobile at Re/code. She tweets @DawnC33.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.