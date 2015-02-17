Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Aging HIV-Positive Population Faces Challenges

Published February 17, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
Michael Hawkins, 56, contracted HIV when he was in his late 20s. He now joins a growing number of older Americans living with the virus. (Aundrea Murray, WNPR)
Michael Hawkins, 56, contracted HIV when he was in his late 20s. He now joins a growing number of older Americans living with the virus. (Aundrea Murray, WNPR)

America is growing older, and so is its population of HIV-positive adults. This year, for the first time ever, half of Americans living with HIV are 50 years old and older.

For many of them, life presents a unique set of challenges. Among those challenges is increased social isolation.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Lydia Brown of WNPR reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.