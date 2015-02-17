Aging HIV-Positive Population Faces Challenges

America is growing older, and so is its population of HIV-positive adults. This year, for the first time ever, half of Americans living with HIV are 50 years old and older.

For many of them, life presents a unique set of challenges. Among those challenges is increased social isolation.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Lydia Brown of WNPR reports.

Reporter

Lydia Brown, producer at WNPR. She tweets @LydiaMay14.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.