Water Cooler: Social Media News From SNL To #BOSnow
Annie Colbert of Mashable joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look at how the news is reverberating on social media, from meteorologist Jim Cantore’s celebration over “thundersnow” in Plymouth, Mass., to Saturday Night Live’s 40 year anniversary celebration.
Guest
- Annie Colbert, viral content editor at Mashable. She tweets @anniecolbert.
- The Super Bowl of snowstorm phenomena causes weather nerd freak-out
- Chapel Hill shooting victim's charity page raises $240,000 in 2 days
