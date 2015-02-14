Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next home appliance doing something it should not be doing? P.J. O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: "50 Shades Of Grey" paraphernalia with GPS chips.

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: Who's using the handcuffs and where?

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: A killjoy microwave will refuse to heed any junk food, just frozen Lean Cuisine dinners and steamed broccoli.

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: In a similar vein, a refrigerator that agrees with your wife. You're too damn fat. And it will not open between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thanks to Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to P.J. O'Rourke, Roxanne Roberts and Tom Bodett. Thanks to everyone at WMFE Orlando and everybody at this fabulous theater, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

